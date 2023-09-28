Nazi scandal is just the latest example of Canada becoming an international laughingstock

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 27, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Manny Montenegrino, President of ThinkSharp Inc and former Stephen Harper lawyer, to share his thoughts on the current state of Canada's foreign affairs and domestic challenges.

Ezra and Manny discussed the ongoing fallout from now-former Speaker of the House Anthony Rota inviting a Nazi to the Canadian House of Commons, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pattern of refusing to take responsibility for his government's fiascos.

"He's always apologizing for what other people did, but never for what he did," Ezra commented. "He'll apologize for what someone in the past did, which is not really an apology. It's a way of raising himself up and showing that he's morally superior."

Manny discussed other examples of Trudeau associating with radical characters and blaming others in his government for his actions. "Every time we meet, I think Canada is at its low, and it's lower each time," he said. "We are a laughingstock. Russia is saying 'see, we told you, we told you they're harbouring Nazis, they're praising Nazis.'"