OPP inspector, Marcel Beaudin dodged questions at Emergencies Act hearing

Beaudin dodged questions about if he thought the invocation of the Emergencies Act damaged ongoing negotiations to end the so-called convoy ‘occupation.’

  By Angelica Toy
  October 26, 2022
  • News

Yesterday marked the ninth day of testimonies from the Public Order Emergencies Commission (POEC). The inquiry is aimed to examine whether the government was justified in invoking the Emergencies Act to end the Ottawa Freedom Convoy. 

The convoy converged on Ottawa at the end of January from across the country, and it was to protest against COVID restrictions. The Trudeau Liberals used the counter-terrorism law to give police extraordinary powers of search, seizure and arrest normally used for war-time events. 

Officer Marcel Beaudin of the Ontario Provincial Police, an inspector, and head of the Police Liaison Team (PLT) on the ground in the nation's capital during the convoy dodged questions about if he thought the invocation of the Emergencies Act damaged ongoing negotiations to end the so-called convoy "occupation." 

Beaudin had been part of a team that successfully cleared out protest sites in the lead-up to the Emergency Act being used.

Canada Ottawa news
