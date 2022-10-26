OPP inspector, Marcel Beaudin dodged questions at Emergencies Act hearing

E-transfer (Canada):

Yesterday marked the ninth day of testimonies from the Public Order Emergencies Commission (POEC). The inquiry is aimed to examine whether the government was justified in invoking the Emergencies Act to end the Ottawa Freedom Convoy.

The convoy converged on Ottawa at the end of January from across the country, and it was to protest against COVID restrictions. The Trudeau Liberals used the counter-terrorism law to give police extraordinary powers of search, seizure and arrest normally used for war-time events.

Officer Marcel Beaudin of the Ontario Provincial Police, an inspector, and head of the Police Liaison Team (PLT) on the ground in the nation's capital during the convoy dodged questions about if he thought the invocation of the Emergencies Act damaged ongoing negotiations to end the so-called convoy "occupation."

MIC DROP: Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller tells OPP Inspector Marcel Beaudin his negotiations proposal was presented to the federal government before the Emergencies Act was invoked.





Beaudin had been part of a team that successfully cleared out protest sites in the lead-up to the Emergency Act being used.

OPP's Marcel Beaudin stresses that even if individuals wanted to remain peacefully protesting, "there was a dire need to clear and regain those streets — to return to a state of normalcy."





