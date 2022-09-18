Could Mark Carney, architect of climate social credit, become the successor to Justin Trudeau?

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed rumours that former Bank of Canada head Mark Carney is gunning for a position as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. You might remember Carney from Avi Yemini's reports from the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, which, if you didn't know any better, could have been mistaken for a private jet and helicopter festival despite attempting to address climate change concerns.

"Carney is a climate hypocrite, that's nothing new. But did you know he's been in charge of much of your life over the last two and a half years? And since he's not elected by anyone, you don't get to hold him accountable for any of it," Sheila said.

Take a look at Sheila does a deep dive into Carney's past work in creating climate litmus tests. "Tell me this isn't a form of climate social credit for businesses," she said. Could this man be the successor to Justin Trudeau?

