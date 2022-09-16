Will Mark Carney replace Justin Trudeau as the leader of the Liberals?

  • September 16, 2022
  • News Analysis
GUEST HOST: Sheila Gunn Reid

People are musing that former Bank of Canada head Mark Carney should be the next leader of the Liberal party of Canada now that Trudeau's fancy socks aren’t smelling so fresh anymore. But I think Carney is already in charge of the party.

Today I’ll make that case.

GUEST: Michelle Sterling of Friends of Science breaks down what Carney’s push for net-zero social credit means for your life.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

