Cape Cod residents angered over Massachusetts governor's migrant housing plan

AP Photo/Steven Senne

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced a state of emergency due to the rising numbers of migrants in state-run shelters. Subsequently, last week, she called upon the National Guard to help address the migrant situation. The decision to accommodate migrants has sparked controversy among residents, as challenges from Biden's southern border crisis resonate across the country.

According to The Bourne Enterprise, there's growing discontent in the Cape Cod peninsula, with "residents turned out in force to express opposition to the state’s opting to provide temporary housing for migrant families who have been relocated to Massachusetts.”

“Protesters outside the building that evening held signs reading 'Americans First'; inside, residents at the lectern cited potential board of health regulations, as well as concerns with whether the public school system can accommodate children from the immigrant families,” the paper wrote.

Even Cape Cod is pusing Back to Biden's Migrant Disaster😬🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8LwcVA5kWL — Vivek's BodyGuard🖐️🇺🇸 (@A1Flipper) September 11, 2023

Scores of local inhabitants convened at the Bourne Veterans Memorial Community Center this month during the Bourne Select Board meeting, expressing their concerns over Governor Healey's proposal to repurpose sections of the Joint Base Cape Cod and nearby hotels as shelters for migrants.

Furthermore, Governor Healey has recently reached out to the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, seeking assistance in addressing the migrant issue. This comes in the wake of decisions by her Democratic counterparts in the White House and Capitol Hill to shift away from Trump-era border policies, a move which many argue has seen a significant influx of undocumented migrants in recent years.