Matt Walsh warns hackers and journalists to 'lawyer up' following security breach

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh has spoken out following a security breach on his Twitter account which he claims was more extensive than initially believed. On Wednesday, Walsh's followers reported unusual activity on his account.

Walsh has since regained control of his account, but has revealed that the incident was not limited to Twitter alone. In a statement, he stated that the perpetrator had also infiltrated his phone and personal online files.

“My entire life laid bare,” Walsh said. “As expected, the Left and many in the media were eagerly cheering on this series of felonies that were committed against me and my family. Reporters took to Twitter to openly solicit the hacker to send the reporters stolen information from my phone, so they could use it to try to embarrass me. Prominent leftists and trans activists gloated, declaring that a criminal infringement on my privacy and safety is okay in this case, because they don’t like me.”

During a speech at the University of Iowa about transgenderism, Walsh revealed that an individual with insider knowledge helped the hacker gain access to his information by transferring his phone number to a sim card controlled by the perpetrator. However, the conservative commentator had a warning for those who may attempt to exploit the situation by requesting his private information: "get a lawyer."

“What was motivating the insider to distribute my personal data to a hacker?” Walsh questioned. “We can make some educated guesses, but we don’t know at this point. There is still a lot we don’t know about what happened — who did it? How? Why? But I’ll tell you, we are going to get answers to all of those questions. We’re getting them right now — and there are going to be consequences. … That includes the journalists who solicited stolen information from my phone.”

.@MattWalshBlog on being hacked:



"They're going to be severe consequences... that includes the journalists who solicited stolen information from my phone. I hope you can afford more expensive lawyers than I can because...lawyer up." pic.twitter.com/t2L43OhUcx — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 20, 2023

Additionally, Walsh disclosed that he and his family have faced recent threats from radical leftists and trans activists. The conservative personality shared that a trans activist made an online threat to kill him, but when he reported it to the local district attorney, the threat was dismissed as "harmless trolling."

“We have been doxxed so many times I’ve basically lost count at this point. We have been threatened by message, by email, by snail mail to our house. People have shown up to our house. We’ve been blackmailed,” Walsh stated. “It got to the point where we need 24-hour armed security in our house. … Security is our only option because the system has no interest in prosecuting these people.”