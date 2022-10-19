'14-year-olds can fire AK-47s at them': Musician Matthew Good jokes unvaccinated should be flown to the Congo

Facebook/ Matthew Good

At a recent concert in Nanaimo, B.C., a video purportedly shows Canadian-born musician Matthew Good making strange remarks about unvaccinated people.

"I'd like to put those people on a plane and fly them to the Congo...then they can get off, and like 14-year-olds can fire AK-47s at them"



Matthew Good should probably stick to music and not comedy, he was kind of joking I guess? But not a good look. pic.twitter.com/Ivy2NSC0Gi — Andrew Chapados (@AndrewSaysTV) October 19, 2022

In a video posted to Facebook, the performer, who appears to be Matthew Good, pontificates about people “protest[ing] in front of hospital bays,” before stating, “I guess what I'm saying is that I'd like to put those people on a plane and fly them to the Congo... and then they can get off, and, like, 14-year-olds can fire AK-47s at them. Then they will know what it's like to live in real tyranny.”

While there was some audible booing in the crowd, the overwhelming majority appeared to support Good, with the video ending as he trails off, saying, “you can talk about your rights and that's cool...” before it ends.

The singer from Coquitlam, B.C. will continue his Canadian tour until the end of 2022, according to his website.