MEDDICK ALERT: MP's trans-daughter hospitalised after initiating violent conflict

SIGN THE PETITION: Kill Dan's Bill Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. 107,978 signatures

Goal: 150,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Secure

MP Andy Meddick released a statement voicing how ‘desperately worried’ he was about comments directed at his family and colleagues regarding public backlash over Daniel Andrews’ pandemic legislation.

“And now, my worst fears have turned into reality. Last night, my beautiful daughter Kielan was attacked on the street. I was with her in hospital until the early hours,” said a statement released by Mr. Meddick. “I have reason to believe that this could be linked to my role as an MP and the positions I have taken on the pandemic response.”

Mr. Meddick went on to say that Victoria Police were investigating the incident that took place on Thursday night.

Police have since released their report, revealing that ‘a 25-year-old woman was spray painting over a poster on Smith Street when she was approached by an unknown man about 11pm’.

Well well well.@AndyMeddickMP care to comment?@ScottMorrisonMP you may want to think twice before supporting extremists. pic.twitter.com/PDA9EA7Kj8 — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) November 19, 2021

The report went on to say that the pair had an argument in which the woman threw the spray can at the man before trying to leave the scene.

Andy Meddick has not issued a clarifying statement regarding the incident.he man followed the woman and threw the spray can which struck her in the back of the head.”

Staff from a nearby venue went to the woman’s assistance before she was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

There is as yet no indication that the incident had anything to do with Mr. Meddick’s role as an MP.

Many in the sporting, entertainment and political worlds initially expressed their disgust that politician's families were being targeted for their work including Andrews.

Our thoughts and wishes are with Kielan. We're wishing her a quick recovery, and offer our full support to @andymeddickMP and the entire family.https://t.co/fDkVoCtvmg — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) November 19, 2021

Andy Meddick’s daughter was attacked in the street. He says he has reason to believes it was linked to his role in proposed pandemic legislation negotiations. This is not ok. https://t.co/OsPALfiMq4 — Mitch Clarke (@96mitchclarke) November 19, 2021

Right now one can only feel sorry for the Police who are charged with following the facts wherever they lead - and not with perpetuating a political narrative pic.twitter.com/fMB2QgPpCF — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) November 19, 2021

Kielan R J B Meddick (Mr. Meddick’s trans-activist daughter) has made regrettable political posts of her own on Twitter which include violent imagery, obscene language, and hateful content directed at political figures. After fresh details of the altercation emerged online, shining a new light on the incident, Kielan Meddick has decided to delete her twitter account, but not before screenshots were captured.

Politically motivated or not, Rebel News continues to disavow all acts and threats of violence.