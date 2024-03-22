Media Party attempting to prop up Liberal-NDP coalition as public support dwindles

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North founder Candice Malcolm joined the show to discuss the importance of independent media in Canada and why legacy media is standing by the Trudeau Liberals.

As public polling repeatedly shows support for the Trudeau Liberals decreasing, taxpayer-funded media like the CBC continue to cover for the Liberal-NDP coalition, explained Mr. Levant.

Speaking about the hive-minded approach often displayed from legacy media, Mr. Levant said, "I think the chief thing about it was the feeling of identity. It's an in-group. If you're part of the media party, even if you're a lowly intern at the CBC, you're part of the team."

"And these independent journalists, this True North this Counter Signal this Western Standard this Rebel News, they're an out group. They're in a different party. They're the 'wild barbarians,'" he added.

As stated by Candice Malcolm, "There's a bunch of cultural elites that sit in Ottawa, that think they're better than everyone else in the country. They don't really care about the concerns of everyday Canadians."

"They're more worried about spinning on behalf of Justin Trudeau. There was an article in the CBC last week by Aaron Wherry talking about how the real problem with the carbon tax was a communications issue, they just weren't explaining it right Ezra," she said.

The Trudeau Liberals recently introduced Bill C-63, also known as the Online Harms Act. Critics of the bill say it's the most authoritarian piece of censorship legislation the country has ever seen, with vague, subjective definitions of what constitutes "hateful" content.

The new bill would potentially subject individuals to life in prison if they are found guilty of violating a new "hate speech" law.