Liberals continue to expand their medical homicide regime, this time to the mentally ill
Societies that convince the public it is okay to kill the most vulnerable because of their inconvenience do not last —because they should not last. And it’s going to get much worse.
Canadians need help, not homicide.
But that’s not what many chronically ill, poor, homeless, and mentally struggling people are getting. They are getting told to end their lives for expediency, efficiency, and convenience.
Physician-assisted suicide has received a rebrand to shirk the stigma. It’s now called MAID, medical assistance in dying. It seems less sinister when you put it that way, less like doctor-induced homicide, and more like a helping hand. But it might be more accurate in some respects, since it’s easier than ever to take your own life with the help of the publicly funded, rationed healthcare system. A nurse or a pharmacist can help a “patient” to end their life now in Canada.
Medical homicide is happening for all manner of reasons, and not just because someone is facing imminent death due to a painful illness.
A 54-year-old Vancouver woman plagued with debts because of her medical conditions told Chatelaine that a medically assisted death might be her only option.
This young woman wants to choose medical assistance in death due to chronic illness, diabetes and bulimia. She wants to leave behind a fiance and a young son.
And then, a veterans affairs caseworker allegedly admitted to helping Canadian veterans end their lives.
These people need help, not homicide. They need better healthcare, better home care, and better options. They need to know that their worst day should not be their last day.
This is the end stage of Rome. Societies that convince the public it is okay to kill the most vulnerable because of their inconvenience do not last —because they should not last.
And it’s going to get much worse. As Amanda Achtman writes, medical associations are considering playing fast and loose with the numbers, by considering not putting MAID as an official cause of death on death certificates, but rather the reason MAID was requested.
And now, the Liberals have removed the 10-day waiting period between when someone asks for medical assistance in dying and when they receive it. There's not a moment for a sober second thought now.
As of March 2023, mental illness will be included in the criteria for assessing medical assistance in death. It can be accessed by people whose natural death is not in the foreseeable future. You simply must be in a state of decline that cannot be reversed in ways that you find acceptable. Fatality or terminality of a condition is not a requirement.
Being poor or sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence. It should be a reason the community reaches out to help, to lift up, not to harm and exterminate.
If you agree with me that medical assistance in dying is not a cure for depression and poverty and dispair, and it should not be a euphemism for infanticide, please sign our petition to the federal health minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, at HelpnotHomicide.com.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Help Not Homicide
5,566 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.