WATCH: Melbourne Cup protesters for 'Animal Justice' NOT keen on Human Rights

Two groups of protesters rallied on opposite sides of Flemington Racecourse yesterday at Melbourne Cup.

Hundreds met at Footscray park for human rights, while thirty activists protested for animal rights at Newmarket Reserve on the other side of the racecourse.

Things got awkward when I confronted 'Animal Justice' protesters about their leader, Andy Meddick MP, supporting Dan Andrews' bill, killing human rights in Victoria.

I get the feeling most Victorians would stand with the group trying to 'kill the bill' rather than the lot wanting to kill everything fun and yum.

You watch and decide.