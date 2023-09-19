Melbourne synagogue boos 'out of place' indigenous Acknowledgement of Country by social justice activist

The Melbourne Jewish community’s leading 'Yes' campaigner was booed when she gave an Acknowledgement of Country at a synagogue at the weekend.

Stand Up chief executive Courtney Winter-Peters was razzed by the Caufield congregation when she acknowledged the “traditional owners” at a kiddush (blessing ceremony) on Shabbat (the Jewish day of rest).

Winter-Peters told Australian Jewish News:

“I didn’t speak about the Voice. I didn’t mention anything to do with politics. I acknowledged the Boonwurrung People of the Kulin Nation who have cared for the land that my family has been lucky to call home since the late 1940s. “What is it about acknowledging the history of the country that has given us a place to live and thrive safely makes you so offended? Offended enough to compel you to boo? “In our house, we teach our kids not to boo at a footy match. We teach them that just because you don’t agree or don’t support, doesn’t mean you have to boo.”

Ms Winter-Peters, who said she was left shaken by the incident, received an apology from Caulfield’s Rabbi Daniel Rabin.

But members of the Jewish community took to Facebook to say the acknowledgement of country was completely out of place in a synagogue.

One wrote that the acknowledgment only served to make people resentful, while others claimed it was political correctness that had no place in a house of worship.