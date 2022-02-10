Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to step down after mayor declares no confidence in leadership

Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP, file﻿

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick will be stepping down from her role, it has been announced.

Dame Cressida has had many controversies in the past, including calling for officers to favour minority candidates in hiring when whites are equally qualified.

This comes after last week, when the police watchdog reported “disgraceful misogyny, discrimination, and sexual harassment” among some Metropolitan police officers.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he was “not satisfied” with Cressida Dicks' response to the report, and that she “will be stepping aside” as a result of numerous controversies among the force.

Khan has said he would now “work closely with the home secretary on the appointment of a new commissioner” with an aim to restore trust in the Met.

In a written statement, Dick said “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the mayor of London today, it is clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.”

“He has left me no choice but to step aside as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Cressida Dick will continue to serve for a short time period to enable the handover.