Mexico City locals furious over American expatriates moving there

The Los Angeles Times reports how residents living originally in Mexico City are getting furious at Americans moving into their locations and causing the price of housing and rents throughout the city to increase. Locations throughout the city such as Roma, La Condesa, Juarez, and El Centro are seeing this as Americans are buying houses and landlords are prioritizing travelers via Airbnb over long-term renters since the travelers are willing to pay more money.

The Daily Caller also notes how a large number of these Americans moving to Mexico City come from U.S. locations such as Silicon Valley and Brooklyn, New York, where salaries and housing prices tend to be much higher than in Mexico City.

Mexican locals are showing their frustration, as they have been struggling financially and these American expatriates are causing their financial troubles to worsen, with the average local salary being just $450 a month.

Dan Defossey, a local business owner who moved to Mexico City, stated that “Mexico is not cheap for Mexicans.”

The report from the Times also mentions that there are posters throughout the city asking foreigners to leave, stating “New to the city? Working remotely? You’re a f—ing plague and the locals f—ing hate you.”