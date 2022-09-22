Michael Barrett addresses economic situation of Canada during Bill C-31’s second reading
‘The debt is taken on by Canadians, and [the Liberals] will tell you the debt has never been lower,’ Conservative MP Michael Barrett said.
While Parliament discussed Bill C-31, the Cost of Living Relief Act, Michael Barrett took the chance to address the economic situation of Canada, pointing out the enormous debt future generations will have to reimburse.
Watch what the Conservative member of Parliament for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Michael Barret, had to say.
Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen has a meltdown over Conservative MP Michael Barrett's assertion that the Liberals and NDP are "partners in crime" perpetrating "greedflation."— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 22, 2022
Stay up-to-date with what's happening on the hill: https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/vIsykSIy8q
- By Ezra Levant
