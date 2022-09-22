Michael Barrett addresses economic situation of Canada during Bill C-31’s second reading

By Ezra Levant Save Rebel News Rebel News and Ezra Levant received legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit from Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar Jean-Christophe Boucher. He’s coming to censor us and to shut us down — we need your help. take action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

While Parliament discussed Bill C-31, the Cost of Living Relief Act, Michael Barrett took the chance to address the economic situation of Canada, pointing out the enormous debt future generations will have to reimburse.

Watch what the Conservative member of Parliament for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Michael Barret, had to say.