Migrants in New York City given free bus tickets to Roxham Road to enter Canada

On yesterday's Livestream, Rebel News' Drea Humphrey and David Menzies discussed how migrants from New York City are being provided with free bus tickets up to Roxham Road so they can enter into Canada.

The border crossing has already been dealing with a spike in migrants seeking asylum over the past few years.

The Trudeau Liberals don't appear to have a plan in place to address the growing issue of providing services for these migrants.

As reported by Rebel News, "The province of Quebec is bolstering funding to community groups that help migrants amid a sharp increase of asylum claimants entering Canada through the unofficial border crossing at Roxham Road."

"The announcement happened as New York City's mayor revealed his administration provided bus tickets to migrants wanting to leave the city, including those travelling north of the border."