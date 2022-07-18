Minneapolis shooting victim's crowdfund surpasses $50,000 following social media outrage

﻿Twitter / ﻿mcguirereports﻿﻿

Social media was afire with anger after a fundraising campaign was set up for Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg, who was killed on Thursday by Minneapolis police officers following an hours-long stand-off, which involved him reportedly shooting at police and a mother and her two children who lived next door to his apartment.

As outrage from Black Lives Matter activists mounted over his death the next day, a fundraiser was set up on GoFundMe to commemorate his death and support his next of kin.

The fundraiser raised more than $15,000 for the dead 20-year-old, who was reportedly suffering from a “mental health crisis,” when he fired into the apartment of 24-year-old Arabella Foss-Yarbrough and her two kids.

Things boiled over during Saturday's rally and march for Tekle Sundberg, when the 24 year old woman who says he was shooting into her apt. showed up voicing her frustration with those gathering in front of her building on Sundberg's behalf.

Foss-Yarbrough was captured on video arguing with Black Lives Matter activists who protested over Sundberg’s death.

A crowdfund was set up for Foss-Yarbrough and her two kids, who are now left without a home as a result of the damage Sundberg inflicted upon their home. It raised a meager $2,000, prompting outraged Twitter users to support her campaign, which was set up by her sister.

“The GoFundMe for shooter Andrew Tekle Sundberg now has over $15K — out raising his victim, a single mother who hid with her two sons in her bedroom as he shot bullets through the walls of her apartment,” wrote photojournalist Rebecca Brannon on Saturday. “Two Minneapolis police snipers shot Sundberg after a multi-hour standoff.”

The GoFundMe for shooter Andrew Tekle Sundberg now has over $15K - out raising his victim, a single mother who hid with her two sons in her bedroom as he shot bullets through the walls of her apartment.



Two Minneapolis police snipers shot Sundberg after a multi-hour standoff.

“There have been vigils and rallies for Tekle Sundberg since he was killed by police early Thursday morning. Tonight another rally and march was held to ‘commemorate’ his death,” Brannon wrote.

“Yarbrough was cooking in her kitchen when bullets started flying through her walls, destroying her apartment,” the journalist explained. “Residents were evacuated and officers had to rescue the mother and her children during the active shooter situation.”

Journalist Mary McGuire showed photos from the inside of the victim’s home, revealing the extent of the damage.

She shared these photos of her apartment with us.

Brannon’s thread went viral by late Saturday, prompting thousands more in donations to pour into Foss-Yarbrough’s crowdfund, which now sits at $54,000.