Miss Understood No. 11 — Ben Bankas: 'Some Women Suck'

In Episode No. 11 of Miss Understood, we sit down with Canadian comedian Ben Bankas to discuss being a right-leaning comedian in Toronto.

We also get his take on toxic femininity in the wake of the messy Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit happening over the next five weeks.

To learn more about Ben and his comedy, click here or go to BenBankas.com.

Don't forget to subscribe to Miss Understood's YouTube channel right here.

You can also purchase Miss Understood Merch by going to MissUnderstoodMerch.com or by clicking here.

Right now you can get 10% off your purchase by using code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 at checkout.