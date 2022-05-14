Miss Understood No. 13 — Their Body, Your Choice
Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, a new show on RebelNews+ featuring Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.
In Episode No. 13 of Miss Understood, we discuss the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to this year's Met Gala and analyze whether the criticisms are warranted.
Plus, Roe v. Wade might be overturned, and the left is losing it — so we examine some of the worst takes we have seen from the pro-abortion lobby, recommend some alternative birth control methods, and do a deep dive into the morality of abortion.
Don't forget to subscribe to Miss Understood's YouTube channel right here.
You can also purchase Miss Understood Merch by going to MissUnderstoodMerch.com or by clicking here.
Right now you can get 10% off your purchase by using code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 at checkout.
Miss Understood Merch
Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.Buy Now
Sign up for Miss Understood email updates
Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.