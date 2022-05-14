Miss Understood No. 13 — Their Body, Your Choice

In Episode No. 13 of Miss Understood, we discuss the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to this year's Met Gala and analyze whether the criticisms are warranted.

Plus, Roe v. Wade might be overturned, and the left is losing it — so we examine some of the worst takes we have seen from the pro-abortion lobby, recommend some alternative birth control methods, and do a deep dive into the morality of abortion.

Don't forget to subscribe to Miss Understood's YouTube channel right here.

You can also purchase Miss Understood Merch by going to MissUnderstoodMerch.com or by clicking here.

Right now you can get 10% off your purchase by using code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 at checkout.