Miss Understood No. 31 — The Dirty Legacy Of Hugh Hefner

In Episode No. 31 of Miss Understood, in light of the new docuseries Secrets of Playboy, we go down the rabbit hole to unpack the truth about Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner and the recent allegations against him by his ex-girlfriends Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

We also provide a brief history of Playboy, its seedy beginnings, and react to Hugh's little black book of revenge porn, which he allegedly used to blackmail housemates into orgies.

Plus, can you spot the signs of a groomer? This week, we provide tools to help people catch these creeps in the act pulling real-world examples from filmmaker Cheryl Nicholas, a woman who created a documentary that chronicles the tactics her teacher used to groom her when she was a teenager.

