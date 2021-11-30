MIXED MESSAGES: Dr. Byram Bridle speaks out against government misuse of rapid antigen testing

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Professor of immunology Dr. Byram Bridle gave a lecture to a crowd of approximately 800 people a few weekends ago. As an immunologist and vaccine developer, Dr. Bridle steered away from his more usual speech around the risks posed by the novel mRNA technology and the continued complete disregard for natural immunity — choosing instead to highlight the nonsensical aspects of forced testing of asymptomatic, also known as healthy, people.

Dr. Bridle highlights that “a rapid COVID-19 antigen screen is NOT used to diagnose COVID-19, so it’s different from a COVID-19 test.”

Despite the fact that the Ontario Ministry of Health’s own document states, “the manufacturer instructions mention that the tests can be used to diagnose symptomatic patients with COVID-19,” the province has continued to implement asymptomatic testing only. Reinforced on Page 17 of the same document, there is a list of those who should be tested which includes people who “have no symptoms; are unvaccinated; haven’t been in contact with someone who has COVID-19,” etc.

Shoppers Drug Mart offers the Abbott Panbio Rapid Antigen Test Kits, the product monograph of which explicitly states, “Negative results don’t preclude SARSCoV-2 infection and they cannot be used as the sole basis for treatment or other management decisions.”

At $40 a test, Bridle highlights how unaffordable this is for anyone on minimum wage. The product monograph itself reinforces that “Negative results don’t preclude SARSCoV-2 infection and they cannot be used as the sole basis for treatment or other management decisions.”

In order to attempt to understand why the government would mandate something beyond of its evidence-based use, Dr. Bridle says one must turn off the logic and reasoning parts of their brain.

The saga of unscientific, narrow-minded approaches continues.