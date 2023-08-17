Montana climate kids lawsuit backed by Rockefeller Foundation
The lawsuit was brought by Our Children's Trust on behalf of 16 youth plaintiffs —ranging in age from 5 to 22— in the case Held v. State of Montana.
The case argues a constitutional right to a clean environment, which would force the state to make climate impacts a consideration before an energy project's approval.
The Clown Show Court in Helena with the Climate Kids Lawsuit https://t.co/27oekC5QUX #MTPol— Aaron Flint (@aaronflint) August 16, 2023
Our Children's Trust is backed by the organization which funded the Tar Sands campaign, The Rockefeller Foundation
Sorry WaPo @kate_selig, the Montana kid climate lawsuit doesn't actually matter.— Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) August 17, 2023
Even if you believe in the climate hoax and per the IPCC-used MAGICC climate model, the estimated amount of global warming averted had Montana gone to zero emissions in 2010 is:
-- 0.0004°F by… pic.twitter.com/mNAZ2siwX7
The Tar Sands campaign was a largely successful effort by foreign-funded environmentalist charities to landlock Alberta's oil and gas from international markets.
On August 14th, Montana district judge Kathy Seeley ruled in favour of the child plaintiffs.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
