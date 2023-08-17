Montana climate kids lawsuit backed by Rockefeller Foundation

The lawsuit was brought by Our Children's Trust on behalf of 16 youth plaintiffs —ranging in age from 5 to 22— in the case Held v. State of Montana.

The case argues a constitutional right to a clean environment, which would force the state to make climate impacts a consideration before an energy project's approval.

Our Children's Trust is backed by the organization which funded the Tar Sands campaign, The Rockefeller Foundation

The Tar Sands campaign was a largely successful effort by foreign-funded environmentalist charities to landlock Alberta's oil and gas from international markets.

On August 14th, Montana district judge Kathy Seeley ruled in favour of the child plaintiffs.

