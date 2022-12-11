Who is making the decisions at the Montreal climate conference, and what do Canadians think?
If the situation is as catastrophic as the climate change proponents suggest, then why have 17,000 people travel by plane to attend a conference that reprimands the current overconsumption?
Of the 17,000 people expected in Montreal for the UN Biodiversity conference, only one head of state will be present, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But who are the other representatives from other countries — who are mostly unelected and who have to make crucial decisions for the future?
Last October, the World Health Summit was held in Berlin, Germany. Then, a few weeks later, it was the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Now, from December 7 to 19, Montreal will host the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, COP15.
This event, presented by China, is the second of of two, the first of which took place mostly virtually in Kunming, China.
If the situation is as catastrophic as the climate change proponents suggest, then why have 17,000 people travel by plane to attend a conference that reprimands the current overconsumption? And what is their expertise, and what is their vision of how things should be? Do they want a lockdown to fight climate change? What would their approach be to reduce population growth, and do they consider this an option at all? Should the population be subjected to limits what they consume?
There are number of large-scale issues at play, and these people will be the ones designated to sign important agreements with other countries or organizations. In this report, a few citizens share their opinions on what people or governments should do.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
