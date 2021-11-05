MONTREALERS REACT: Dance floors in Quebec are STILL off-limits
When we look at stadiums like the Bell Centre, where people can gather freely — and according to experts, with no associated risk — these same permissions should be given back to all small businesses.
In our recent petition at LetUsDance.ca, we called for the return of dance floors as well as the right to dance freely and normally in bars and night clubs.
So, we wanted to observe if the police would enforce the dancing ban.
We did witness an enormous police presence, but thankfully did not witness any police intervention.
Despite this, the interactions we had with people in the street were incredible.
These people had a lot to say regarding the government’s imposed measures since the beginning of the pandemic.
You can see here the diverse responses we obtained.
