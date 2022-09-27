Mount Royal University halts intramural hockey program over inclusion and equity concerns

Jeff Whyte - stock.adobe.com

Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta has decided to scrap its intramural hockey program to be more “accessible and inclusive” for its students. Based on an "Accessible and Inclusive Programs Audit," the university said that the program did not meet the standards to make everyone feel that they “belong" due to costs and ice time availability, making it inaccessible to some students.

In their public statement, they expressed that their hockey program is banned until they “can implement strategies to ensure the ice hockey program we could potentially put forward in the future is equitable, inclusive, and accessible to program participants.”

This logic raises eyebrows. Essentially, because some students cannot afford to play and do not have the time to play, nobody is allowed to play. It seems like cancel culture has now crept its way into school athletics.

Despite their efforts to be inclusive, the university continues to enroll athletes into its official hockey program. Wouldn't this program be less “inclusive” for regular students?

These types of questionable decisions made by this university aren't new under the sun.

Mount Royal University has worked very diligently towards advocating for inclusivity to questionable and even concerning degrees. One of which promotes “sex toy bingo” to the students each year.