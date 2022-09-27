Mount Royal University halts intramural hockey program over inclusion and equity concerns
There will be no more intramural hockey for the foreseeable future as the university attempts to make the program more inclusive and accessible.
Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta has decided to scrap its intramural hockey program to be more “accessible and inclusive” for its students. Based on an "Accessible and Inclusive Programs Audit," the university said that the program did not meet the standards to make everyone feel that they “belong" due to costs and ice time availability, making it inaccessible to some students.
In their public statement, they expressed that their hockey program is banned until they “can implement strategies to ensure the ice hockey program we could potentially put forward in the future is equitable, inclusive, and accessible to program participants.”
This logic raises eyebrows. Essentially, because some students cannot afford to play and do not have the time to play, nobody is allowed to play. It seems like cancel culture has now crept its way into school athletics.
Despite their efforts to be inclusive, the university continues to enroll athletes into its official hockey program. Wouldn't this program be less “inclusive” for regular students?
These types of questionable decisions made by this university aren't new under the sun.
Mount Royal University has worked very diligently towards advocating for inclusivity to questionable and even concerning degrees. One of which promotes “sex toy bingo” to the students each year.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.