Mounting concerns over terrorism threat in United States under Biden’s presidency
Amplifying these worries are reports that highlight apprehensions about President Biden's foreign policy decisions, particularly the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.
In the United States, concerns over terrorism threats have been mounting since President Joe Biden assumed office. Recent events, notably the Hamas attack on Israel nearly two weeks ago, have added to the unease.
Amplifying these worries are reports that highlight apprehensions about President Biden's foreign policy decisions, particularly the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.
According to a fresh survey by Rasmussen Reports, a significant 75% of Americans now harbor concerns about the possibility of a domestic terrorist attack, coinciding with the onset of the Hamas-Israel conflict.
During a televised address last night, President Biden touched on both of these topics, namely addressing the situation in Israel and the war in Ukraine.
"Has the threat of terrorism gone up or down during President Joe Biden's time in office? Or has the threat remained about the same?"— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 19, 2023
Independents Only-
Gone Up: 50%
Gone Down: 10%
About The Same: 34%
Not Sure: 6% https://t.co/Y5UUKDRkwn
According to its most recent poll, Rasmussen reported that only 4% of likely voters expressed no worry regarding a potential new terrorist attack, whereas 43% described themselves as "very concerned."
Concerns about the Biden administration's security strategy were voiced as a majority of voters indicated that they believe the terrorism threat has increased since President Biden succeeded former President Donald Trump.
By a substantial margin of 49% to 17%, voters asserted that the threat of terrorism has risen rather than decreased under Democratic leadership.
- By Avi Yemini
The Truth About The War
I don’t trust the media — so I'm going to Israel with Benji, my videographer, to report directly to you on the truth about the war.Take Action
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.