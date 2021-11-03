Multiple protests take place at COP26, the United Nations Climate Conference

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Reporting from outside COP26, the United Nations Climate Conference, there were many different types of protests taking place.

One that particularly caught my attention was a girl holding up a banner of Boris Johnson pulling different faces. The message? “Boris shouldn't be bullying other countries such as China.”

Meanwhile, demonstrations against the Chinese Communist Party were taking place raising awareness of China's authoritarian actions.

This report is a drastic comparison on how climate activists view China compared to people who have lived in the country and seen what it's like for themselves what it's like to be under the rule of President Xi Jingping's authoritarian regime.