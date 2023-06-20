Muslim community leads protest against LGBTQ indoctrination

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Rebel News was on location at Calgary City Hall on the evening of Friday, June 16, where hundreds gathered to oppose forced LGBTQ indoctrination in schools. The protest, organized by a local Muslim community, set out to defend parental rights and called on people of all faiths and backgrounds to rally against the radical progressive ideologies that have begun to infiltrate schools across the country, and indeed around much of the world.

The event was partially inspired by a recent incident at an Edmonton school where a teacher berated a Muslim student for opting out of Pride events because of their faith, and told them, in essence, that they can’t be Canadian if they hold fast to their religious convictions.

While groups across Alberta have been protesting the LBGTQ agenda being pushed in schools, this is one of the first successful multi-faith initiatives that included people of all backgrounds standing united in defence of their children, their rights as primary educators of their children, and their Charter-enshrined religious freedoms.

Muslims and Christians are standing in solidarity and decrying the counter-protesters who are gathering across the street.



Full report coming soon at https://t.co/QprPAuTIIJ. pic.twitter.com/KxJkNkbzGh — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) June 17, 2023

While Muslim organizers were decried as everything from racists and bigots to alt-right white supremacists (despite not being white) by emboldened opponents online, the call for a large counter-protest seems to have been relatively unsuccessful with only a few dozen rainbow-enthusiasts showing up to oppose the estimated 300 gathered in support of the event.

The event was reminiscent of Muslim led protests in Ontario back in 2015 which saw radical progressive premier Kathleen Wynne’s sex ed-curriculum significantly altered, a change widely heralded as a victory against the progressive agenda.

Rebel News spoke with many in attendance, including a local Imam, members of Calgary’s Muslim community, concerned citizens and political activists alike who all echoed the message that this was not an attack on LBGTQ people, but rather a call for mutual respect, an insistence that education not become sexual indoctrination, and an affirmation of parents' rights to determine what is best for their children.

To check out a compilation of our live twitter coverage from the event, click here.

The orchestrated LGBTQ indoctrination that we are seeing within schools across the western world should be a concern no matter who you are. Whether you are gay, straight, Muslim, Christian or otherwise, we can all agree that exposing children to inappropriate sexual content is wrong. That is why we will be covering these stories closely to help keep you informed at StopClassroomGrooming.com.