Muslim parents and concerned citizens stage lunchtime protest at OCDSB

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board was the scene of a massive protest Tuesday led by Muslim families in the latest demonstration against gender ideology being taught in Canadian public schools.

  • By Andy Lee
  • June 14, 2023
  • News Analysis
Facebook/ Chris Dacey
Last week, superintendents at the OCDSB sent emails to staff recommending they use ‘they/them’ pronouns for all students until students inform them of their preferred pronoun of choice.

The email also suggested that gender ideology theory should be inserted throughout the “overall learning environment” and should not be “open to debate.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently remarked that parental rights are a “far-right” political issue.

Trudeau’s shot came after New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs changed LGBTQ school policies in the province. The NB government reaffirmed that those under 16 will not be permitted to change their pronouns without parental consent. Higgs called the move “taking a strong position for families.”

Last week, similar scenes were witnessed at a large rally led by Chris Elston (Billboard Chris) and Josh Alexander of “Save Canada.”

The pair hoped to raise awareness around the issue of what they feel is “harmful” gender ideology during a demonstration dubbed “Education over Indoctrination.” Josh Alexander is a Christian student suspended for protesting against transgender bathroom policies. He believes there are only two genders. Muslim families and children could be seen stomping on the Pride flag alongside Christians during the event.

On Tuesday, chants of “Leave the kids alone!” and “Let the parents decide!” could be heard from the crowd. Christian crosses could also be seen. Some held signs from last week’s rally, reading “Gender Ideology Does Not Belong In Schools.”

This story is still developing. To learn more, visit www.FireNili.com

