Muslim parents and concerned citizens stage lunchtime protest at OCDSB

Last week, superintendents at the OCDSB sent emails to staff recommending they use ‘they/them’ pronouns for all students until students inform them of their preferred pronoun of choice.

The #OCDSB just sent an email to parents informing them of the new trustee-issues mask mandate. As suspected (and this is not legal advice) they don’t seem to have any way of forcing a student to wear the mask if they (and the parents) defy the mandate. pic.twitter.com/SP7dJ3jevz — David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) April 13, 2022

The email also suggested that gender ideology theory should be inserted throughout the “overall learning environment” and should not be “open to debate.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently remarked that parental rights are a “far-right” political issue.

On May 31, the Ottawa school board emailed all staff members and outlined a new policy that will take effect in September. The policy states that in all classrooms, including kindergarten, the use of "they/them" pronouns will be exclusively used when referring to students. This… pic.twitter.com/VlCoY7yeIr — Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 9, 2023

Trudeau’s shot came after New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs changed LGBTQ school policies in the province. The NB government reaffirmed that those under 16 will not be permitted to change their pronouns without parental consent. Higgs called the move “taking a strong position for families.”

STRANGER DANGER: You're not 'far-right' for pushing back against the PM's attempts to usurp your parental rights.



Trudeau's latest reckless and irresponsible smears cannot go unchallenged. https://t.co/RAS5s40uGu — National Citizens Coalition (@NatCitizens) June 13, 2023

Last week, similar scenes were witnessed at a large rally led by Chris Elston (Billboard Chris) and Josh Alexander of “Save Canada.”

BREAKING: An Antifa counter-protester has been detained by police at the Billboard Chris/Josh Alexander "Education Over Indoctrination" in Ottawa.



Developing story: https://t.co/RN0lpG5NWb pic.twitter.com/T9P4wPvdjQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 9, 2023

The pair hoped to raise awareness around the issue of what they feel is “harmful” gender ideology during a demonstration dubbed “Education over Indoctrination.” Josh Alexander is a Christian student suspended for protesting against transgender bathroom policies. He believes there are only two genders. Muslim families and children could be seen stomping on the Pride flag alongside Christians during the event.

Muslim parents have their children stomp on LGBTQIA+ pride flags at a protest against the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board in Canada. Video by @TheRealKeean. #Pride pic.twitter.com/psotRdcMPj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2023

On Tuesday, chants of “Leave the kids alone!” and “Let the parents decide!” could be heard from the crowd. Christian crosses could also be seen. Some held signs from last week’s rally, reading “Gender Ideology Does Not Belong In Schools.”

A large protest led by Muslim families against gender ideology is taking place right now outside of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board headquarters.



Chants of “Leave the kids alone!” and “Let the parents decide!” are heard.



Live video from @DaceyMedia. pic.twitter.com/1bpJHzWcb6 — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 13, 2023

