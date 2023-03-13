Muslims, Christians and Sikhs protest against the sexual indoctrination of kids in BC schools

This past Saturday, a protest organized by the Freedom Party of British Columbia attracted approximately 50 citizens concerned about sexually explicit books and gender ideology teachings in schools.





DIVERSITY! Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and LGBTQ members have started to gather in front of the NDP Minister of Education @RachnaSinghNDP’s office to protest the sexual indoctrination of children in BC schools.

Go to https://t.co/vyyoKYbQeJ for more coverage on this issue. pic.twitter.com/Hu12TFcNYx — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 11, 2023

The demonstration, which was the first of its kind in the Greater Vancouver area, took place in front of BC NDP MLA and Minister of Education Rachna Singh’s office in Surrey.

“We need to awaken all the parents,” said leader of the Freedom Party of BC Amrit Birring as he addressed the crowd. Birring says he wrote a detailed letter to Minister Singh which outlined concerns about the sexual indoctrination happening to children in public schools and received no response.

A sexual orientation curriculum called SOGI 1-2-3 has normalized sexually explicit books “for kids” in schools and anti-scientific teachings such as the ideas that there are more than two sexes and that children can be born in the wrong body. These were the main topics discussed in the letter.

The Canadian government and their media want you to believe that not wanting gender ideology shoved down kids throats is bigotry.



THAT IS A LIE!



Kids are naturally inclusive and this is what diversity.



Stay informed at: https://t.co/vyyoKYbipb pic.twitter.com/m5rhxf2TpD — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 12, 2023

While the curriculum of concern to the demonstrators is often presented as lessons on diversity and inclusivity, the protest opposing it couldn’t have been more diverse.

Click on the full video report to watch the rally kick off with the national anthem being sung by Canada’s Gays Against Groomers chapter leader, Croy Jenkins, and hear speeches from Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians all finding common ground in the fight to protect children’s innocence.

