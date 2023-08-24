N.W.T. residents could face 'prosecution' should they return home before evacuation orders cease, says RCMP

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 7,959 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The Northwest Territories may fine or jail 'non-essential' residents who return home while evacuation orders remain under effect — a measure they hope not to use.

Officials in Yellowknife, Hay River and Fort Smith have recently appealed for residents to either stay away, get out or both.

Yellowknife and its roughly 20,000 inhabitants have mostly been evacuated from the capital as of August 18 — two days after the territory declared a state of emergency.

"All non-essential persons present within the community boundaries […] must immediately evacuate that area," reads the amended orders.

Previously, law enforcement warned residents against staying in their homes during an active evacuation, stating those who do so "stay at their own risk."

As of Wednesday at 7 p.m., failure to comply with an order constitutes a breach of the Emergency Management Act, as first reported by Cabin Radio.

Yellowknife RCMP received two reports of alleged arson Tuesday evening before the territory issued widespread evacuations of 20,000 people from the capital.



MORE: https://t.co/phsAtdd9OU pic.twitter.com/Ra9EnzPiZf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 18, 2023

With an out-of-control wildfire at the outskirts of Yellowknife (15 kilometres) and multiple RCMP investigations into two attempted arsons within the city last week, the territory and local law enforcement do not want to take any chances.

On Wednesday, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Matt Halstead said those who contravene the Act now could face up to a year in jail or a $5,000 fine.

However, he told reporters they're "not really looking" to enforce the punitive measure unless necessary or if a crime is suspected.

Halstead said the amended orders are likely to have the most impact at roadblocks should some evacuees try to return home at this juncture.

"There are quite a few, not so much on the Hay Riverside but definitely in the Yellowknife area," said Jeffrey Edison, acting assistant deputy minister for regional operations at the Department of Infrastructure.

As Greater Kelowna and Yellowknife residents seek refuge from unrelenting wildfires, Meta's news censorship has worsened an already difficult situation for tens of thousands of people.https://t.co/NF8Rd7Harv — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 20, 2023

However, questions still need to be answered on whether Meta's censor of Canadian news will continue to leave residents in the dark as the public state of emergency and firefighting efforts evolve.

Delaney Poitras of Fort Smith, N.W.T., decamped her home on August 12 to be with loved ones in Hay River as emergency personnel combat the blaze near her community. But again, she bolted as Hay River received an urgent evacuation order the following day.

"I've never been evacuated in my life, and to do it twice in 24 hours, it was scary," she told the CBC from a temporary evacuation centre in Leduc, Alberta.

Poitras said the ongoing bout between Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and the federal government has worsened a difficult situation for thousands of residents.

Meta has yet to say if they would revoke their News censorship during public states of emergency. Rebel News attempted to contact the tech giant but has not received a response at the time of writing.

Edison contends that some from other communities came to Yellowknife for food while others came to check their properties.

"But one is too many because you're taking up a lot of time, and there's a lot of risk in that," he said.

Halstead reaffirmed the RCMP is determined to maintain "public safety [and] enforce the roadblocks."

"This is not a shift in our approach, and these are powers that police have had access to […] since the beginning," he clarified, "In terms of the people that are here, nothing is going to change how we're interacting with them."

Rebel attempted to reach Halstead for comment on the number of returnees and if fines have been issued yet. We have yet to receive a response at the time of writing.

As of Wednesday, he told reporters they have yet to charge anyone for contravening evacuation orders. "We hope we don't have to, but that is available."