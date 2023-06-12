NDP MPP Joel Harden tells a new version of alleged assault

After first tweeting claims of an assault, astute internet sleuths dissected videos of Harden at the protest and found evidence that his own microphone bumped into his face.

NDP MPP Joel Harden tells a new version of alleged assault
The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
After first claiming on Twitter that he was punched in the face after counter-protesting a parents' and children's rights event, the NDP MPP for Ottawa Centre, Joel Harden told Toronto Today's Greg Brady a new version of events involving an assault by a female protester.

Harden told Brady that a female protester punched him in the face, resulting in a cut on his cheek when he got in between two women who were already engaged in a physical altercation. However, the fight video doesn't show Harden anywhere near it.

Harden's first version of events included claims of being on the receiving end of a punch to the face at a rally against childhood indoctrination, organized by activist Billboard Chris and teenage activist Josh Alexander.

Harden was there to counter the duo.

Supporters of Harden, including Ariel Troster and mask-enthusiast Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee, Nili Kaplan-Myrth, have rushed to defend whatever version of the story he is telling.

During his rambling interview with Brady, he attacked last year's peaceful Freedom Convoy to Ottawa, an anti-mandate demonstration which protested in the nation's capital for nearly four weeks before the Trudeau Liberals invoked the counter-terrorism Emergencies Act to end the protest.

"People were this angry during the convoy," Harden told Brady.

