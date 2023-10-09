Netanyahu tells Biden that negotiating with Hamas is off the table

Rebel News is cruising to the Western Caribbean from March 23rd to March 30th, 2024, and we want you to join us!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected proposals for Israel to negotiate with Hamas, which conducted a widescale assault into southern Israel.

During the raid, the terrorist group murdered and kidnapped scores of civilians, including hundreds attending a trance music festival, entire families in the township of Sderot, and dozens of soldiers and police officers.

In a call to U.S. President Biden, Netanyahu reportedly told him that a ground operation in the Gaza Strip was necessary as a retaliatory response to the deadly attacks on his country.

According to Axios, which reported on the conversation based on multiple sources who briefed the outlet, the phone call came as Biden raised concerns about what would happen to Israelis who have been taken hostage by Hamas if a ground operation should commence.

"We have to go in. We can't negotiate now," Netanyahu reportedly said.

Netanyahu reiterated the importance of reasserting security to Israel. "We need to restore deterrence."

