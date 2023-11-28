Netanyahu welcomes Elon Musk in Israeli town struck by Hamas attacks
During the visit, Musk received detailed briefings from local leaders and a military spokesperson about the events that occurred in the community. He visited the residence of the community's late security head, who lost his life in a confrontation during the attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Elon Musk's visit to an Israeli community affected by the recent Hamas terrorist attack.
The visit included a tour of a community that suffered from the attacks on October 7, where Musk was shown the devastating effects of the attack which involved violent intrusions into this and approximately 20 other communities, resulting in loss of life and abductions.
Musk also learned about the ordeal of a Israeli-American toddler who was taken during the incident and subsequently released as part of a negotiated exchange.
During Musk's visit, a parent named Malki gifted Musk a dog tag inscribed with the message "our hearts are hostage in Gaza."
The meeting was highlighted on social media by the office of the Israeli president, where they posted a video of Musk's interaction with the affected families. The post described how Rachel, a mother, showed Musk a distressing video of her son Hersh, who was severely injured and taken by Hamas. Malki, the father of another individual named Omer, who is also held, presented the dog tag to Musk.
Reacting to this gesture, Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, committed to wearing the dog tag daily until all those held are freed by Hamas. He expressed this vow on social media, stating, "I will wear it every day until your loved ones are released."
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.