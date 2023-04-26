Netherlands expands euthanasia to children aged one to 12, citing 'hopeless and unbearable suffering'

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

The Netherlands is set to allow doctors to euthanize children between one and twelve years old who suffer from conditions deemed to lead to "hopeless and unbearable suffering," according to a recent announcement from the Dutch government.

The new policy targets "a small group of terminally ill children" who are expected to die in the foreseeable future and whose suffering cannot be alleviated through palliative care options.

Dutch Health Minister Ernst Kuipers, acknowledging the complexities and emotional challenges of such situations, expressed satisfaction that the policy would offer assistance to terminally ill children, their parents, and healthcare practitioners, the Guardian reported.

The government also aims to ease requirements for physicians who may be hesitant to perform late termination of pregnancy or life termination in newborns.

Previously, doctors had to demonstrate "due care" before a committee, which then forwarded the assessment to the Public Prosecution Service to determine whether a criminal investigation was warranted.

The new policy streamlines this process, requiring the Public Prosecution Service to base any criminal investigation exclusively on the judgment of the assessment committee and without access to medical files. To proceed with life termination, physicians must be convinced that euthanasia is the only reasonable alternative to alleviate the child's suffering, according to "prevailing medical opinion."

The Dutch government's announcement did not clarify the role of parents in deciding whether to administer euthanasia. Currently, children aged twelve and above can request euthanasia, with parental consent mandatory until the age of sixteen.

Assisted suicide legislation, sometimes referred to as medical assistance in dying (MAID), has expanded rapidly in Western countries. Canada, for example, modified its criminal code last year, allowing citizens with "mental illness" to request euthanasia, whereas the practice was previously limited to those with severe physical illnesses or disabilities.

While the new legislation does not explicitly permit minors to seek assisted suicide, the Canadian government acknowledges the complex legal framework surrounding children's healthcare decision-making.

The "mature minor" doctrine allows children deemed sufficiently mature to make their own treatment decisions, although parental consent and mature minor status regulations vary between provinces.

Critics of assisted suicide argue that governments with socialized medicine systems have incentives to promote euthanasia instead of funding treatment for certain patients, undermining the intrinsic value of human life and the right to life.