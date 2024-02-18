Never again is now: Thousands rally against antisemitism in Sydney

E-transfer (Canada):

Addressing an estimated crowd of 10,000 attendees at Sydney's Never Again is Now rally in The Domain on Sunday, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison denounced Palestinian supporters chanting phrases like 'from the river to the sea' as 'ignorant' and antisemitic.

Instead of fostering support for Israel following the Hamas attack on October 7, Morrison highlighted instances of antisemitism in Australia, asserting, 'Our presence here today is to bear witness to these acts of antisemitism, and call them out and express solidarity with Jewish people across Australia and around the world.'

12,000 Christians and Jews gathered at our Never Again Is Now event in Sydney.



This is just the beginning… pic.twitter.com/dcrEiFqegI — Freya Leach (@Freya_J_Leach) February 18, 2024

The rally aimed to address the surge in reported anti-Semitic incidents across Australia, with NAIN co-founder Mark Leach stating, 'We want to mobilise the Christian and general Australian rally to push back against the antisemitic hate we're seeing across Australia.'

Politicians from various parties also spoke out against antisemitic rhetoric, including NSW Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes, who described such comments as divisive, seeking to bring antisemitism into communities, schools, and parliament.

🚨#BREAKING: Senator Jacqui Lambie tells a large crowd in Sydney, “The only good terrorist is a dead terrorist.”



hear! hear! pic.twitter.com/SeMK7FlLsq — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 18, 2024

The rally, attended by notable figures like Tasmania's Jacqui Lambie and former Deputy Prime Minister John Anderson, underscored a collective call for unity against antisemitism in Australia.