New Blue Party of Ontario at the 2022 March for Life in Ottawa

They were both spotted on Parliament Hill earlier this month when thousands of people gathered for the annual March for Life.

Indeed, Jim Karahalios, who is running in the riding of Kitchener—Conestoga, said he’s not afraid to take a principled stand. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the media consortium that excluded Jim from the Ontario leaders' debate that took place last Monday in Toronto — even though the New Blue Party appeared to meet all the necessary criteria for inclusion.

In any event, we interviewed Jim and Belinda Karahalios on myriad issues. Check it out.