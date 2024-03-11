New flag restrictions in Huntington Beach stir controversy among LGBTQ community
In the conservative-dominated city of Huntington Beach, California, a recent vote endorsed a policy limiting the display of flags on public property, sparking backlash from LGBT activists.
The policy, adopted by a margin of approximately 58% to 42%, permits only the display of the U.S. flag, the California state flag, flags representing the county and city, the POW-MIA flag, flags of the six branches of the Armed Forces, and the Olympic flag during the Summer Olympic Games.
Furthermore, any additional flags may only be raised if they receive unanimous consent from the Huntington Beach City Council, Just the News reports.
This decision follows a previous city council ordinance that faced opposition from LGBT groups, notably lacking provisions for future flag approvals which the recent measure has addressed.
The ruling effectively bans the flying of pride flags along with those representing religious beliefs, breast cancer awareness, the Confederacy, Black Lives Matter, and various other causes on public grounds.
The LGBTQ Center OC, an organization providing free pride flags to local residents and businesses, has voiced its disapproval of the measure's passage.
Peg Corley, the group's president said that the election sends the message that: "We want LGBTQ people to be a little bit less seen and a lot less heard in Huntington Beach."
