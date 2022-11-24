New Yorkers could be stuck with 2.4 million pounds of their own feces a day due to impending rail strike

Creative Commons

Thousands of New Yorkers may be affected by their own raw sewage as a planned national rail strike is set to take place.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, New Yorkers may soon be stuck with around 2.4 million pounds of feces per day for as long as the rail strike lasts.

Trains that transport raw sewage from New York City to landfills in the South could come to a screeching halt as a deal brokered by the Biden administration between rail workers and the companies they work for fell apart on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“We are working closely with our contracted vendors and are prepared to do all that we can in a worst-case scenario, but let me be clear: a prolonged disruption of the rail network for trash removal represents a very real threat to public health and safety in the City of New York,” said New York City Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch in a quote to The Daily Beast.

“For the sake of our neighbors and our neighborhoods, I urge all parties involved to do all that they can to avert a strike,” she said.

As detailed, human excrement is stored in freight containers filled with “biosolids,” which dehydrates the sewage and allows it to be transported to landfills.

Although New York City used to dump its sewage into the Atlantic, environmental protection laws put in place by the U.S. federal government require that raw sewage be treated and dumped in landfills.