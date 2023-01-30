New Zealand PM blames climate change for Auckland floods

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has declared that climate change is real and with the country in the wake of the devastating floods in Auckland.

The newly-appointed Prime Minister appeared on 1News and warned the country's extreme weather would continue. He stated that extreme weather events were occurring at greater frequency than ever before and the country needs to be prepared to deal with more of these events in the near future.

Due to heavy rains, four people have died and hundreds have been left displaced after flash flooding in Auckland on Friday. The city was declared in a state of emergency and residents have been urged to prepare for another onslaught of storms.

Northland is on alert with the highest weather warning New Zealand has in place, with a combination of rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds forecast from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown admitted at a press conference that there were hiccups in the city's response to the floods and that communications, including his, were not good enough.

Despite the challenges, Prime Minister Hipkins remains optimistic about the future. He stated, “We need to do everything we can to combat the challenges of climate change.” He also warned that there was more bad weather to come in the near future.