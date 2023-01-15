New Zealanders brace for continued cost of living hikes

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto SIGN THE PETITION: Let Avi Yemini in Let the Aussie journalist report from New Zealand 25,818 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

According to a recent report from economic consultants Infometrics and Foodstuffs, the cost of living for New Zealanders may not see any relief this year.

The report found that costs from suppliers to supermarkets rose by nearly 11% in the year to December, with economists citing multiple factors that could lead to further pain at the checkout.

Residents in Christchurch have already reported feeling the pinch, particularly with the cost of produce. Infometrics stated that there is still uncertainty about the future price of groceries.

Brad Olsen, the principal economist, explained that supplier costs make up two-thirds of the price of goods bought from supermarket shelves.

While global food prices have started to moderate, the situation in New Zealand remains difficult.

Olsen stated, “There is still a lot of pressure on the economy, but difficult to find the people and resource to do that work, so we’re waiting in limbo.”

The produce supplier costs increased by 24% last month, with several factors resulting in reduced supply and higher costs, including labour market pressure, interest rates, stubbornly high inflation, and weather.

Vegetables New Zealand chairperson, John Murphy, explained that volatile weather had been a disaster for some growers’ ability to bring goods to market.

The transport sector also indicated that rising diesel prices and higher labour costs were being passed on to the consumer.

The government’s petrol tax cuts were extended from a January deadline until the end of March, but the subsidy would half from the end of February. Transport New Zealand CEO, Nick Leggett, said there would be further hurt once the cuts were abandoned.

He explained, “The government recognized the pressure on families and businesses with the transport package. They’ve decided not to continue with it and that is going to add to inflation, probably 0.5% as assumed by Treasury. That’s a concern for everybody.”

Despite some international relief in shipping costs and global food prices, the constrained labour market, high inflation, and poor weather in New Zealand may continue to put pressure on budgets for some time yet.