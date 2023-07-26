Nigerian politician calls for African countries to boycott FIFA Women's World Cup due to participation of trans Canadian player

THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Worsfold

A Nigerian politician is calling for African countries to boycott the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup, following a tie between Nigeria and the Canadian team, which has on its roster the first openly transgender player at a FIFA World Cup.

Babatunde Gbadamosi, a former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, stated that Canada cheated in its match against Nigeria by playing the openly transgender player known as Quinn.

"Our 11 women played against 12 Canadian women, because the man has to count as two women," he wrote.

Canada cheated in their against Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup game by featuring this MAN that they called "transgender", giving them an obvious advantage. @FIFAcom This game should be awarded to Nigeria along with all three points. Nigeria would have won that game EASILY… pic.twitter.com/ZvT0Aa1TKU — Babatunde Gbadamosi (@BOGbadams) July 24, 2023

Quinn, a biological woman, came out as transgender and non-binary in 2020. At the time, they also announced they would use their former surname as a mononym. In 2021, they became the first out transgender and non-binary player to win Olympic gold at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Following their coming out, Quinn stated that they would not be increasing their testosterone levels or using other methods in order to medically 'transition.' As such, Quinn remains able to participate on women's teams.

Nearly every publication, including LGBTQ news sources, has used my deadname while reporting my story. The news matters and it’s crucial to write about trans people using their name & pronouns. Please do your research, change your headlines, and grow. — Quinn (@TheQuinny5) September 12, 2020

Gbadamosi continued: "How on earth are women supposed to play in such a physical game against biological men pretending to be women? What kind of sick, twisted depravity is this for Christ's sake? How many other teams in this 'Women's World Cup' have brought men pretending to be women to play for them? Is the USA team also made up of 'transgenders'?"

Gbadamosi asked whether the Nigeria Football Federation was aware of Quinn's participation. "Why were no efforts made to protect our daughters from this ugly development?" he added.

He called for African teams to boycott the FIFA tournament, saying that an African team who did the same thing "would never have heard the last of it."

British commentator Piers Morgan shared Gbadamosi's sentiment. “How can you be transgender and non binary?” he said on Sky News Australia. “You both know this is such crap.”

“She’s a biological woman playing against other biological women," Morgan continued. "If she doesn’t identify as a woman, why is she playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup?"

“They don’t qualify for the Women’s World Cup because they used to be a woman. Now they don’t want to be a woman so now we have to call them they for being a transgender even though they are non-binary and they’re playing in the Women’s World Cup and we’re all supposed to go, ‘Well done Quinn. What a moment’.”

Canada is still playing in the women's tournament and is scheduled to play Australia on July 31.