Nine Americans among dead in Hamas-led attack on Israel
The identities of the victims have not yet been released, with the U.S. stating that some Americans are still unaccounted for following the attack, with fears of some being taken hostage.
At least nine Americans are among the casualties in Israel following an assault by Hamas militants.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected," a US spokesperson said when confirming the deaths, BBC news reports.
"We are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated on Monday.
In the early hours of Saturday, Israel has reported over 700 fatalities and around 100 abductions following an unexpected assault by Hamas militants.
In a subsequent response, Israeli air raids on Gaza have resulted in almost 500 deaths.
Among those unaccounted for is 23-year-old American-Israeli, Hersh Golberg-Polin. He was attending a desert music festival when it was ambushed by the militants. He managed to send two brief messages to his parents: "I love you" and "I'm sorry". Speaking to the Jerusalem Post, his father, Jonathan Polin expressed, "We just want him safe."
Meanwhile, Ilan Troen, a distinguished professor at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, confirmed the tragic loss of his daughter, Deborah Matias, 50, and her spouse, Shlomi. They were fatally attacked by Hamas combatants in their southern Israel community.
"They made sure to fall on him and thereby saved his life," he said. "Although a bullet actually entered his abdomen, but he was saved."
- By Ezra Levant
