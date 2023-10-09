Nine Americans among dead in Hamas-led attack on Israel

"They made sure to fall on him and thereby saved his life," he said. "Although a bullet actually entered his abdomen, but he was saved."

Rebel reporter Avi Yemini is heading to Israel to find out what's really happening on the frontlines of the conflict. If you are willing and able to help us do this important work, you can contribute using the donation form on this page or at TheTruthAboutTheWar.com.