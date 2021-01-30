NO COVID JAILS: Woman held against her will at Calgary quarantine hotel

Late Thursday night Nikki Mathis was legally kidnapped by unnamed federal authorities at the Calgary Airport.

Authorities told her that the negative COVID test that she received in Dallas, Texas didn't count, and she would have to immediately comply and be moved to a detention facility controlled by Trudeau’s government.

The officers refused to tell her family where she was being moved to, as she was placed in a white van with a police escort.

When Rebel News attended the scene, there was a gathering of Calgarians outside the COVID “jail” at the Westin Hotel near the Calgary Airport.

This seemingly arbitrary detention will likely be the first of many after Justin Trudeau introduced draconian regulations on international travellers.