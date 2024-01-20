No need for WEF 'conspiracy theories' at Davos — reporting the truth is shocking enough

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on January 19, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wrapped up Rebel News' journalistic mission to Davos, Switzerland to report on the annual gathering of oligarchs at the World Economic Forum (WEF), where they discussed how to "rebuild the trust" of everyday people.

The WEF is a for-profit organization cooked up by a man by the name of Klaus Shwab. Ezra said that Schwab fits the caricature of a supervillain so closely that it seems unreal:

His father was a Nazi industrialist, a factory manager who went to Germany to help Hitler's war effort. He went to Germany to run a factory and Klaus Schwab himself obviously learned from his father. Klaus Schwab was affiliated with the CIA. Like, if you were to write this script, a Hollywood agent would say it's too on the nose. You can't have a supervillain-looking guy with a German accent who dresses sometimes like a space alien whose father was a Nazi. No one will believe you. It's just too far.

Although many crazy conspiracy theories are floating around the internet with little base in reality, some conspiracy theories have turned out to be true. Jeffery Epstein, his private island and ring of pedophiles is an example of this. Ezra gave his take on conspiracy theories:

But I say to my team, there are so many insane things just lying out there unreported that we don't even have to dig hard for, no need to indulge in conspiracy theories, the world is crazy enough. And that's my approach to the World Economic Forum, what this supervillain Klaus Schwab says, and what the other oligarchs he meets with are saying is so outlandish and so dangerous, that simply reporting the truth is shocking enough.

This journalistic mission to report the truth about WEF oligarchs hasn't been cheap— it has cost us more than $50,000. Please donate here to support our 100% independent journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, our shared Airbnb outside the city, car rental, meals and lots of coffee!