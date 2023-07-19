No transanity at the Studio 8 Hair Lab in Traverse City, Mich.: this salon no longer caters to transgender clients

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Geiger stated in a now-deleted Facebook post that Studio 8 is: “A private CONSERVATIVE business that does not cater to woke ideologies. You [transgender people] are not welcome at this salon. Period. Should you request to have a particular pronoun used please note we may simply refer to you as 'hey you.'"

Geiger further stated on Facebook that she has "no issues" with lesbian, gay, and bisexual people, but that she draws the line at men “identifying” as women and vice-versa. Geiger stated: "It's the TQ+ that I'm not going to support."

Predictably, the backlash from the usual suspects that comprise the spirit rainbow community, certain politicians, and the mainstream media has been fast and furious.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan state Rep. Betsy Coffia, a Democrat, denounced the salon's posts as "breathtaking hate and bigotry. It is also dangerous because it dehumanizes fellow Michiganders at a time when violence against LGBTQ+ residents simply for who they are is already on the rise."

In an email to the Free Press, Jocelyn Link, a chairperson at Polestar LGBTQ+ Community Center in Traverse City, said Studio 8 Hair Lab's comments undermine the town's efforts to make the community "the absolute best that it can be. Hate has shown time and time again to be a losing business strategy and we must not allow this blight to take root in our town. Traverse City has a vibrant and thriving queer community thanks in part to our many allies and queer friendly businesses.”

Rebel News recently ventured out to Michigan, hopeful to get Geiger on camera. But apparently, Geiger is no longer doing media interviews and requests for comment went unanswered.

Still, the Studio 8 policy regarding trans people makes for a fascinating case study. After all, when it comes to many on the progressive left, they are decrying the salon’s discriminatory policy. Yet, these days, certain types of discrimination are applauded, not condemned, by the progressives.

For example, in the name of “employment equity/affirmative action” it is considered fair game to openly discriminate against white able-bodied heterosexual males when it comes to jobs. As well, there are afterschool and mentoring programs run by various school boards that cater exclusively to the needs of black students.

And post-COVID, there are still shopkeepers demanding that would-be customers wear masks, even though the face diaper mandates are ancient history. It would appear that politically-correct apartheid in the name of wokeness is all so complicated, isn’t it?

In any event, we shall keep our eye on the Studio 8 Hair Lab saga. After all, the salon would appear to have the U.S. Supreme Court in its corner given its recent decision supporting a wedding website developer to turn down business from same-sex couple clients.

But the bottom line, when it comes to business, is indeed the bottom line. Which is to say, we will see in the weeks and months ahead if Studio 8’s trans exclusionary policy chases away clients – or leads to increased bookings. Stay tuned…