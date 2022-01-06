Northern Territory LOCKDOWN the unvaccinated

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner

The Northern Territory is a long way from ‘living with Covid’ as unvaccinated residents prepare for a four-day mandatory lockdown with only a few hundred active cases in the community.

According to officials, ‘unvaccinated’ includes people who have received one dose of the vaccine.

Starting at 1pm on January 6, ‘unvaccinated’ residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for three approved reasons: essential food shopping, emergency medical treatment (including to receive a vaccination), or to provide care.

Today, a Territory-wide lockout came into effect until midday Monday, 10 January 2022. Indoor mask mandate continues. Visit: https://t.co/9TlyTNxHVl. pic.twitter.com/oVUfsitOU2 — Michael Gunner (@fanniebay) January 6, 2022

The lockdown is set to end at 12pm on January 10 when a domestic vaccine passport is scheduled to begin.

As Covid actively spreads through the fully-vaccinated communities of New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland – initiating a lockdown that affects only the unvaccinated is being viewed as illogical and unfair by some.

“The fully vaccinated can continue as they were. For people who are not vaccinated (including those who have had a single dose of the vaccine), lockdown rules will apply to everyone aged 16 and above,” said Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, Michael Gunner.

Gunner was previously criticised for going on an angry rant against unvaccinated citizens, telling them to ‘stuff it – shove it’ during a press conference.

This is a considerable step up from the last Northern Territory lockdown, which allowed residents to exercise outside. Gunner’s lockdown essentially puts the unvaccinated under house arrest, despite the small outbreak in the Northern Territory also occurring through fully vaccinated individuals.

New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland remain open with thousands of active Covid cases. Evidence continues to mount that the Omicron strain of Covid is resulting in less deaths and hospitalisations than the previous Delta strain.