BREAKING: Anti-lockdown mum TORN AWAY from toddler arrives in Supreme Court

A woman who had her child ripped from her arms on the streets of Sydney while protesting harsh pandemic lockdown rules will finally have her day in the NSW Supreme Court today.

Renee Altakrity, will have her case heard by the court along with Victor Tey, another Australian pioneer of the pushback against over-zealous policing during COVID-19 restrictions, over the next two days, represented by Paul Menzies KC.

Victor, a Christian community leader, was fined and arrested for exercising his rights during a lockdown, while Renee had her child taken away from her as she was dragged into the back of a police van for simply carrying a sign objecting to COVID-19 restrictions.

Video captured at the scene showed Renee's terrified four-year-old screaming as police ripped him away from his mom, who tried her best to hold on to him.

The shocking images went viral on social media where Australia's harsh response to the pandemic caused concern.

"The right to protest is something which is reserved for all Australians whether you are on the far left or far right of politics, as long as you're legally protesting, you should have a right in this country to go out and express your thinking," solicitor C Shamsabad said. "That's something that is fundamental to who we are as a country and that's essentially what the purpose of this case is to preserve."

Victor expressed his gratitude to Rebel News supporters for contributing to the case. "I'm so pumped about this supreme court challenge because now our case is going to be the one that actually goes to the supreme court and is going to fight for our right to freedom of political expression," he said.

Renee also expressed her concerns about police brutality and the traumatic memory of the incident, but stated that she is a strong girl who will overcome anything, as will her son and her family.

The cases represent a major milestone in the fight for justice and the right to protest, which is fundamental to Australian values.

