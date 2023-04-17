NT Senator Jacinta Price appointed as new opposition Indigenous Australians spokeswoman

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has announced the appointment of NT Senator Jacinta Price as the new opposition Indigenous Australians spokeswoman.

The portfolio was vacated by Julian Leeser, who resigned to campaign for the “yes” Voice to Parliament case.

Dutton described Senator Price as a "fighter" and "a warrior for indigenous Australians." Senator Price has been a vocal campaigner against an Indigenous Voice in the constitution.

"I know that she’ll do an outstanding job in leading the charge, but better practical outcomes for indigenous Australians, not through the prime minister’s Canberra Voice bureaucracy," Mr. Dutton said.

Senator Price expressed her gratitude for the leadership's trust in her, stating that she was "very humbled" and "very grateful."

Price has long campaigned to improve the lives of indigenous women and children, and has continued to do so in recent days.

In the same front bench reshuffle, Michaelia Cash was appointed as the shadow attorney-general, and James Patterson will take on the role of opposition home affairs spokesman.

Meanwhile, Kerrynne Liddle will become the opposition spokeswoman for child protection and the prevention of family violence.

Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews will not contest the next federal election, according to Dutton.

Andrews was a cabinet minister from 2018 until the fall of the Morrison government at the 2022 election.

The reshuffle is expected to give the opposition a fresh face as it prepares for the next federal election.