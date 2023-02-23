NYC bodega worker wrongfully charged with murder sues city for $10 million

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

Jose Alba, who has no criminal record, was arrested for killing a career criminal in self-defence. If you agree that the Manhattan District Attorney should drop Alba's murder charges, please sign the petition on this page.

A bodega worker who was charged with murder after stabbing a man inside his store plans to sue the city for wrongfully prosecuting him and for the time he was jailed in Rikers Island before his case was dropped.

Jose Alba, 61, filed notices of claim against the city and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in September 2022, seeking $10 million in damages. Alba alleges that they wrongfully brought a case against him for defending himself against ex-con Austin Simon, 35, who died during the struggle.

Alba claims that his case was mishandled from the start. When police arrived in Hamilton Heights, they failed to take witness statements, including from Alba himself, and relied solely on the word of Simon’s girlfriend, Tina Lee, who had stabbed Alba in the melee.

The police also neglected to look at video footage of the incident “which was available, and which clearly showed there was no criminal liability on the part of Alba,” according to the filing, the New York Post reported.

According to the legal precursors to lawsuits against certain New York agencies, the police also failed to present all relevant and exculpatory information to the NY County District Attorney’s Office and withheld exculpatory information.

The New York Post reported:

The DA’s Office, based on the information from cops, brought “the highest charge possible” against Alba and asked for extremely high bail “so that Alba would be punished regardless of the facts of the case,” the filing states. Prosecutors also “decided not to arrest Tina Lee who had no reasonable basis to stab Alba,” the claim says.Bragg, in a public statement at the time of the arrest, admitted that his office was still reviewing evidence and the investigation was ongoing. But “This review … should have been done by the NYPD and DA investigators before Alba was arrested and charged,” the filing states. At Rikers, Alba was kept “under inhumane and unconstitutional conditions,” the claim states. He was kept in the intake area without COVID-19 protections and only hours after his arrival was he finally taken to the medical facility, where staff said he’d need to have his wound cleaned twice daily and pain and fever medications administered to help prevent infection, the papers claim.

According to his lawyers, Alba plans to sue for claims including false arrest, malicious prosecution, withholding exculpatory information, and unconstitutional conditions of confinement.

“Jose Alba is a hardworking New Yorker who was confronted with a choice, defend himself from a violent attack, or face possible dire consequences,” said Alba’s lawyers, Imran Ansari and Richard Cardinale.

“Unfortunately, law enforcement didn’t see it that way, and put an innocent man through the system, forced him to endure harsh conditions on Rikers Island, and failed to provide him adequate medical treatment, before dismissing his charges in the face of mounting pressure and public outrage.”